Goa: Relief for those losing livestock in wild animal attacks

Against the backdrop of four tigers being found dead in Goa's Mahadayi Sanctuary over the past few days due to suspected poisoning, the state government on Tuesday said ex-gratia would be given immediately to those losing livestock to wildlife attacks. Carcasses of a tigress and her cub were recovered from the sanctuary on Wednesday last week, days after her two other cubs were found dead nearby.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and forest department officials on Tuesday briefed Malik on the tiger deaths and informed him about the decision to pay instant financial compensation and development of a protocol for this, a release said. Measures to minimise man-animal conflict in the area were also discussed, it said.

Five people from the Dhangar community from Sattari taluka have been arrested for the four tiger deaths..

