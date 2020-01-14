Lt Guv expresses grief over loss of lives in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to avalanches at different parts of the union territory. Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed and several others injured in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said.

In his message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Murmu directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured and wished a speedy recovery to them, an official spokesperson said.

An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five soldiers. A rescue operation was launched and four soldiers were traced. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and undergoing treatment at a local military facility, the sources said, adding efforts are on to trace the missing soldier.

Another avalanche struck a village in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others rescued, police said. In the third incident, a 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche hit their post along the LoC in Kashmir's Naugam sector at 8:30 pm on Monday.

