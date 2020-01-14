Goa CM for stricter law against drinking in public places

Following the incident of attack on policemen by a group of drunken youngsters, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the law banning drinking in public places needs to be made more stringent. Two youngsters were arrested and five others are absconding after they allegedly attacked four policemen in South Goa district on early Tuesday morning. The accused also damaged a police van.

"The government will not tolerate attacks on the police. Whether you are a Goan or a non-Goan, the law will be same," Sawant told reporters here. Confirming that the attackers were under the influence of alcohol, Sawant said there a law which bans drinking in public places in Goa.

"But we need to make the law more stringent. When it comes to late-night drinking in public places, enforcement of the law needs to be more strict," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.