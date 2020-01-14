Papers found burning behind Noida Police headquarters, officials say it was trash

Some documents purportedly containing communications of the Noida Police were found burnt behind the headquarters building on Tuesday, with senior officials claiming those were trash papers and all records were safe. The incident took place on a day senior IPS officer and former Inspector General, Meerut Range, Alok Singh was supposed to take charge of the newly-formed Noida commissionerate as its chief.

The burnt papers were spotted near the canteen of the police headquarters in Greater Noida's Surajpur and were filmed by some journalists who had reached there to meet the new commissioner. The partly-charred papers purportedly showed words like "gangsters", "circle officers", "Gautam Buddh Nagar" , "additional director general of police", "directed", among others.

Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh refuted any wrongdoing and said those were trash papers collected and burnt by a sanitation worker. "There was also a bonfire lit by canteen workers near the spot at the headquarters in the cold weather. The fire contained no police document or paper. It could have been the photocopies of documents which were piling up space and not required," Singh said.

Separately, the Noida Police said on Twitter that "no documents of files were burnt at Greater Noida office. All records are kept safe in the record room". Meanwhile, Alok Singh, who was on Monday announced as the first police commissioner of Noida, did not take charge on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.