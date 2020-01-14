Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiralling tension between his country and the US.

On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture at the Raisina Dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry's flagship annual conference.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with Zarif on Thursday morning over breakfast, according to the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

