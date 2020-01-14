Left Menu
Three held from Chennai airport with foreign currency worth 1.64 cr

Three passengers were arrested with foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.64 crores by the Customs department at the airport here on Tuesday.

The currency seized with the three passengers at Chennai airport on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The accused have been identified as Abubakkar, Abdul Kader and Firose.

A press release from the Customs department said, "On Tuesday morning the three passengers from Chennai who were bound for Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG 338 were intercepted after they had cleared Immigration and were proceeding to the security hold area." The officials informed that they were frisked on suspicion, which resulted in the recovery of the unaccounted cash.

"They appeared to be nervous and walking in a rather hurried manner. When asked whether they were having any currency to declare they answered in negative. They were further inquired and searched in which foreign currency worth 232700 US Dollars which is equivalent to Rs 1.64 crores were recovered from them and seized under Customs Act 1962," the press release said. "All three were arrested and further investigation is underway," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

