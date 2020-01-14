Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deora urges Sitharaman to travel to Mumbai to interact with small traders, vendors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:33 IST
Deora urges Sitharaman to travel to Mumbai to interact with small traders, vendors

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday urged Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to travel to Mumbai to interact with small traders and vendors and not limit policy-making only to a select few who have access to Delhi. In a statement, Deora said once the world's fastest growing economy, India is coming dangerously close to going off the rails.

"The sputtering economy needs urgent attention and radical changes to avert a crisis. Economic constraints in the developed world are adding immense pressure on the already weakening rupee. India's stagnating growth story is pushing us to the periphery of the world's investment radar," he said. Deora said the recent social unrest in India has dented our image as a socially and politically stable country that is conducive to doing business.

"In the run up to the Union Budget 2020-2021, I urge Nirmala Sitharaman ji to travel to Mumbai to interact with small traders & vendors, industry and other stakeholders.‬ ‪Don't limit policy-making only to a select few who can access New Delhi," he said. "I am certain that the government alone cannot find solutions to the deepening crisis. In such extraordinary times, India's economic capital should be better engaged through a process of thorough consultations. By now, India's Finance minister should have visited Mumbai to meet with representatives of traditional markets, MSMEs, industry captains and representatives from banking and finance," the Congress leader said.

He noted that if the Finance Ministry is sincere about presenting an inclusive, representative and impactful Union Budget on February 1, it is still not too late for the Finance minister to undertake the time-honoured tradition of visiting Mumbai and lending a patient ear to all stakeholders so that their suggestions may be considered and acted upon in the economic interest of the nation. "Restricting policy-making only to the select few who have access to New Delhi reeks of arrogance and imprudence," Deora alleged.

His remarks come in the wake of the ongoing pre-budget consultations held with various sections of the society and industry ahead of the February 1 budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbais Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters emboss...

UPDATE 1-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm

Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden, had a seat on the board, an American cybersecurity firm said on Monday. Energy co...

UPDATE 4-Former Sudan spy service men open fire in protest at dismissal terms

Dismissed ex-employees of Sudans National Intelligence and Security Service NISS shot in the air in Khartoum on Tuesday in protest at severance terms, prompting a heavy security force deployment and the temporary closure of the countrys air...

Chile's Jarry suspended for doping violation

Chiles Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation after the world number 78 was tested at the Davis Cup. Jarrys urine sample was found to contain prohibited substances Ligandrol and Stanozolol after testing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020