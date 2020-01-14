Himachal Pradesh: Avalanche, landslides leave four dead

Three people were killed in landslides while an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche after recent snowfall and showers in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said on Tuesday. Police said Tilak Raj of Panela Bhariya and Radha of Tanuai were killed in a landslide in Chamba's Gagla.

Raj's wife Kajal sustained injuries. Rakesh Kumar (32) died in a landslide at Triveni Ghat in Holi falling under the Bharmour police station.

Police said he was sleeping in a serai when the incident took place. In another incident, an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti.

Navang Chhopail (65) died in the avalanche near Pyaso village, Spiti SDM Amar Negi said.

