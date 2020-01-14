CISF constable shoots two colleagues before committing suicide in J-K's Udhampur

In an alleged fratricide incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable shot dead his colleague and injured another before committing suicide with his service rifle inside a camp here, a police official said. The incident took place around 5 pm at Sui Jakhar village, five km from Udhampur district headquarters, he said.

Quoting preliminary investigation into the incident, the official said constable V N Murthy opened fire at his colleagues, constables Mohammad Tasleem and Sanjay Thakrey, after losing temper during a heated argument over some issue, causing critical injuries to both of them. He also shot himself with his service rifle as other personnel rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshots, the official said.

He said all the three injured were rushed to district hospital Udhampur, where the accused and constable Tasleem were declared brought dead, while constable Thakrey, who had received a bullet in his chest, was referred to military hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment after necessary first aid. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

