Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi wishes citizens on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of the country on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:43 IST
PM Modi wishes citizens on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of the country on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal. Taking to Twitter, The Prime Minister extended his greetings in a series of tweets.

"Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti which is full of colors of nature, tradition and culture," Modi tweeted. "Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occassion further the spirit of joy in society," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

"Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone' lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health," Modi said in a tweet. Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Billie Eilish to perform James Bond theme song for 'No Time to Die'

Teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has been roped in by the makers of upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die to record its official theme song. The 18-year-old singer, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas OConnell, will be the younges...

Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, arrested in California

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that he violated the terms of his release from custody while awaiting trial on charges that he sought to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc., federal prosecutors...

Cricket-MCC wants tests to remain five-day affairs

Marylebone Cricket Club MCC, the custodians of the games laws, says it wants tests to continue being played over five days amid calls for matches to be reduced to four days to ease a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyersA climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020