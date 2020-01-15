CBI initiates probe into violations of master plan in Patnitop

The CBI has started a probe into alleged violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area in Jammu and Kashmir by hotel owners, officials said Wednesday. The probe has been initiated on orders of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on December 31, 2019, they said.

The CBI has started a preliminary enquiry into the matter, they said. "This order has been passed on a PIL filed by the President of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, wherein he has alleged glaring violation of the Master Plan of Patnitop area, resulting in 70 per cent of hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission," a CBI official said.

The agency had dispatched a special team of 30 CBI officers to carry out the enquiry, he said. The team is presently camping at Patnitop, Udhampur and Jammu in connection with this enquiry, he said.

