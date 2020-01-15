Mentally challenged man axes mother to death in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old mentally challenged man has allegedly axed his mother to death in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Kathonda village under Hussainabad police station limits on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Villagers had overpowered the accused, identified as Guddu, after he had allegedly killed his mother Saroj Devi with an axe at their residence, Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar said. Police arrested the accused and produced him before a local court which sent him to a mental asylum in Ranchi, he added..

