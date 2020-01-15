Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI initiates probe into Patnitop master plan violation, encroachments

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:09 IST
CBI initiates probe into Patnitop master plan violation, encroachments

The CBI has launched a probe into alleged violations of the master plan of the Patnitop area in Jammu and Kashmir, dispatching 30 officers of its special team to inquire into encroachment of forest land by hoteliers in the region, officials said on Wednesday. The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court dated December 31, 2019, they added.

"This order has been passed on a PIL filed by the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, wherein he has alleged glaring violations of the master plan of the Patnitop area, resulting in 70 per cent of hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission," a CBI official said. In order to meet the deadline of eight weeks given by the high court to conclude the inquiry and submit a report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had dispatched a special team of 30 officers to carry out the enquiry, he added.

The officers were presently camping at Patnitop, Udhampur and Jammu in connection with the enquiry, the CBI official said. In its order, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal had directed the central probe agency to look into all aspects of the matter, including issuance of licenses and permissions granted within the jurisdiction of the Patnitop Development Authority, and submit a report within eight weeks.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Harcharan Singh, owner of Krystal Hotel and Restaurant at Patnitop, seeking demolition of the illegal or unauthorised buildings raised in the green buffer areas of the hill resort. The bench had directed the CBI to examine the aspect of encroachment of forest land and other public land, illegal change of use and misuse of land in violation of the permitted user, raising of illegal constructions, failure of the authorities to take action, and fix the responsibility of the persons who were at the helm of affairs.

"We, therefore, direct that this order be placed before the Director, CBI, who shall appoint a senior officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the misuse of power and authority for any reason and violations of law. "On conclusion of the enquiry, the CBI shall register case(s) in accordance with law against person(s) found culpable, proceed with the investigation as well as prosecution," the order had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BSP had supported Cong at Centre: BJP on Mayawati's 'two sides of the same coin' remark

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for saying both BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, the saffron party on Wednesday said she had supported the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre. Mayawati at a press conference on her 64th...

Greece aims to speed up migration policy under new ministry

Greece said on Wednesday that migration policy will be implemented faster from now on by a new ministry as the country struggles with a resurgence of migrant and refugee arrivals. Until now, migration issues were managed by a department of ...

Max Life completes process of implementing changes across individual product portfolio

Private sector Max Life Insurance Wednesday said it has completed the process of implementing changes across its entire individual product portfolio in line with the product regulations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Author...

Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Recalling days of the underworld in Mumbai, Raut, who was earlier a journalist, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020