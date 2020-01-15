Mah: 2 labourers from MP killed, 10 injured as truck hits jeep Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI)Two labourers were killed and 10 others seriously injured when a jeep was dashed by a truck at Mhalgai Nagar square here on Tuesday. The labourers were travelling in a Bolero Pickup jeep said an official of Sakkardhara police station.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Bansi Banjara (25) and Bhairulal Karulal Goud (25), both residents of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The labourers boarded the jeep at Parsodi in Wardha district on Tuesday morning, heading for Tajbagh, the official said.

When the jeep was crossing the Mhalgi Nagar square in the city, a truck laden with gravel jumped the traffic signal. The jeep driver tried to avoid it with a last minute manoeuvre but failed, the official said.

The truck hit the jeep, causing it to overturn. Its passengers were tossed out, sustaining grievous injuries. Banjara and Goud died at a hospital.

The injured were identified as Mohd Babu Khan, Gopal Chetan Singh, Bablu Banjara, Vinod Mangu Banjara, Jagdish Bansi Chhawda (25), Anil Jagdish Goud (25), Tejram Sabba Banjara (65), his son Jagdish Banjara (21), Narsingh Kaniram Garasha (35) and Jagdish Durga Banjara (24), all residents of Mandsour district. The condition of three of them was critical, the police said.

Sakkardhara Police arrested truck driver Shamnath Sahdeo Tikapase (50) for rash driving under PC section 304 (A)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.