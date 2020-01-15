One dead, 19 injured in road accident in Arunachal

One person was killed and 19others were injured when a van ferrying them overturned whilenegotiating a sharp turn in Namsai district of ArunachalPradesh on Wednesday, police said

The incident occurred in Tengapani area of thedistrict, a police officer said

Two critically injured persons were referred to ahospital in Assam while the remaining 17 released after theywere administered first aid, he said, adding the body has beensent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.