Art Institute declares 2-day shutdown after graffiti

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:48 IST
Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology here has decided to remain shut for two days after a group of BJP workers wiped out graffiti on its outer walls, claiming it was anti-Modi and allegedly warned them against any anti CAA agitation there. According to sources, the group, led by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath,allegedly even towed away some vehicles of students and faculty parked in front of the institute alleging that they were blocking the road and causing inconvenience to the local people.

Some students have alleged that they were threatened by BJP workers and also the institute's authorities regarding the graffiti and blocking of the road, using traffic police. They even claimed that BJP workers warned them against organising any anti NRC or CAA protests.

A few local residents are also said to have joined the BJP workers and raised complaints about the conduct of the institute's students. According to local BJP workers,the MLA and some party men had gone near the institute on receiving complaints from locals about vehicles parked there blocking the road.

When they came across the graffiti, they painted it with saffron paint to avoid any controversy and there was no altercation as being alleged. However, there is no clarity on who drew the graffiti regarding Modi, which, according to BJP workers, allegedly depicted the Prime Minister in poor light.

The institute has declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday to avoid any further escalation, keeping the interest and safety of students in mind, sources said. Meanwhile, some students of the institute, in a statement on Wednesday evening, alleged that the people accompanying the MLA started heckling and verbally abusing them, claiming that they dress inappropriately and that their behavior was "anti- Indian".

This was also followed by a threat of physical violence and safety of students, they said. Stating thata group of men also complained about their sentiments being hurt because of a certain piece of public art and they painted over the said controversial artwork and other street art in saffron, the statement said, "This censoring and 'saffronization' of street art has happened all across the city of Bangalore on this day.

"We ask openly, is your hatred towards us really because of the length of our skirts, scribbles on walls or the fact that we occupy parking space? What is really bothering you? What are you angry about? Lets talk about it, let's navigate this non violently, and continue doing what we do best to question, converse, listen and create," it added. Interestingly, on Tuesday graffiti had appeared overnight on shutters of some shops and walls on the Church Street here against Modi, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens,following which police launched an investigation.

