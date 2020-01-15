Delhi: Following Gambhir's intervention, coach booked for molesting female cricketer

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged molestation of a female cricketer by her coach in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said the girl had reached out to him and sought his help in the matter.

"Few days ago, a girl reached out to me that her cricket coach was sexually harassing her. He is now behind bars & the girl is being counselled to overcome the ordeal. Thank Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji & @DelhiPolice for quick response! We should have NO tolerance for such monsters!" Gambhir posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.