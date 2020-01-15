Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikhs from Punjab join as anti-CAA, NRC stir at Shaheen Bagh enters second month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:36 IST
Sikhs from Punjab join as anti-CAA, NRC stir at Shaheen Bagh enters second month

Hundreds of Sikhs from Punjab on Wednesday joined the anti-citizenship law protestors at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, demanding withdrawal of the contentious legislation. The gathering of around 350 Sikhs from Moga, Barnala, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangroor districts came as farmers' body Kisan Union (Ekta) (Ugraha) extended its support to the protestors here.

An indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh had started on December 15 with people demanding that the government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). Similar indefinite protests had simultaneously unfolded at Jamia Millia Islamia and Zakir Nagar also. "Now they (the government) will get envious seeing the solid unit of Sikhs with Muslims and Hindus here. And this is just one step outside our home, the full journey will be completed when the government repeals this law," Jagjeet Singh, who came from Moga, told PTI in a mix of Punjabi and Hindi.

"Guru Gobind Singh ji taught us thay we must oppose oppression wherever we see it and that is our motivation to join this fight," he added. Asked how long would the Kisan Union members stay at the protest site, one of them said, "The decision will be taken by our elders. We can be here as long as required. CAA and NRC is just one issue. The government is answerable for many other issues including those of farmers."

At 7.30 pm, an estimated five thousand protestors, including women and children, stayed put at Shaheen Bagh. Zainul Abidin, 44, of Ghaffar Manzil had started an indefinite hunger strike on December 16 to press the demand for repealing the CAA -- and after a fortnight was joined by Mehrunissa, 40, of Sarita Vihar. Besides them, three elderly women -- now popular as the 'Dabang Dadis' of Shaheen Bagh -- too have been a constant sight at the centre stage of the protest venue since day one.

Shaheen Bagh local Nadeem, around 25, said though it has been a month and the government was yet to pay any heed but the support pouring in from various parts of the country and different faiths is helping the demonstration sustain. "It's energising and fills us with hope... Like Sikhs and Hindus who are not even from Delhi coming here to support the cause," Nadeem, who runs a glass shop, said.

Another local, Mohammad Nafees, around 45, said the gathering continues at Shaheen Bagh round the clock and even working professionals also chipping in. "One hour, two hours or full day, whatever people can do to keep this movement going they are doing it. The time otherwise spent in other leisurely pleasures is now being consumed here," Nafees, who has an air conditioner repairing shop, told PTI.

Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died. According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along withe the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...

AMU postpones varsity examinations, new dates to be announced soon

The Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Wednesday postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon. All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, the varsity PRO Omar Sale...

Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

Seven fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Wednesday ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls, officials said. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll ...

Macron said he had raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn's detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had previously spoken to Japans prime minister about the conditions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was being detained under. I told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe several times that the cond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020