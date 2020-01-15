Patil, Kadam new guardian ministers of Kolhapur and Bhandara

Satej Patil and Vishwajit Kadam of Congress were on Wednesday named as guardian ministers of Kolhapur and Bhandara districts in Maharashtra, respectively. Patil, the Minister Of State (Urban) for Home, will replace Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Thorat, the state Congress president and CLP leader, had declined the additional responsibility as the guardian minister of Kolhapur. Kadam, the Minister of State for Cooperation, has been given the responsibility of Bhandara district, which was looked after by Satej Patil..

