Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya convicts yet to tell authorities when they'd like to meet their kin last time

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:02 IST
Nirbhaya convicts yet to tell authorities when they'd like to meet their kin last time

None of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case has informed Tihar jail authorities as to when they would like to meet their families the last time, even as their execution is unlikely to take place on January 22 as scheduled. Jail officials said on Wednesday that there is no restriction on them as yet on meeting their families.

An official said one of the convicts -- Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- speaks to his wife over phone through in-house facility, though she has not visited him since November. When asked the reason, Akshay told the authorities that she would only come when he tells her to.

An official said, "They are allowed to meet their families and there is no restrictions placed on them meeting their families as yet." The four death row convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were scheduled to be hanged on January 22. However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

The four have been kept in separate cells after their death warrant was issued on January 7. "Each of the cell is guarded by at least three-four guards who are around them 24 hours and are under CCTV surveillance. There are no fans inside their cells. They are placed in isolation and are not allowed to mix up with anyone. We have not allowed them to interact with each other as well," the jail official said.

Outside the cell, there is open space where they can walk, exercise or perform yoga, they added. The four are regularly counselled by doctors and psychiatrists who interact with them to ensure they are in "good state" of mind.

"Medical checkups are being regularly conducted and counselling is also given by the psychiatrists who interact with them to ensure their mental wellbeing," said Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons). "We are building confidence in them that we are neutral. Allowing them to meet their families and interact on phone is good for their mental frame," another jail official said.

The four have not been shifted to Jail No. 3 yet, where the execution will take place. The official said they are likely to be shifted there in next two days. They are on a normal diet and are being served the same food in their cells as prisoners in other wards, he added.

Vinay's father had come to meet him on Tuesday and Mukesh's mother also keeps visiting him, an official said. Pawan's family members too visit him and last saw him on January 7, he said.

But Akshay's wife last came to meet him in November and he has had no visitors from the family since the pronouncement of the execution date. However, he regularly speaks to his wife over phone, the jail official added. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the curative pleas of Mukesh and Vinay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with US: Iran's foreign minister

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle-East as it is an important player in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, while terming the killing of General Quasim Sulemani by the US as an unfo...

UPDATE 2-Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away

A flying plate of metal may have killed a man some 2km away from the site of a huge chemical plant explosion in northeastern Spain when it was hurled out by the blast and crashed into his apartment building, the authorities said on Wednesda...

Ravinder Raina reelected J&K BJP president

Ravinder Raina was on Wednesday reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here. He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun ...

Bolivia pressures Argentina over Morales call for 'armed militias'

Bolivias Foreign Ministry has asked Argentinas government to disavow comments by Bolivian former President Evo Morales, currently living in exile in Buenos Aires, that called for the organization of armed militias in his home country. Moral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020