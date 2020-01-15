Speech and hearing-impaired girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

A 13-year-old speech and hearing-impaired girl was allegedly gang-raped here on Wednesday.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two accused including a minor boy have been detained. We'll record girl's statement with help of translators," SP Abid Khan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

