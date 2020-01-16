Rape accused escapes from Himachal's Kullu jail

A rape accused on Wednesday morning escaped from the Kullu jail here.

Khem Raj was in the police custody for allegedly raping a woman in 2016 and the case is still in consideration at the court.

The police have registered a case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code and are looking for him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.