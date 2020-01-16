Over 12 kg of charas seized in Kolkata, two arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized over 12 kg of charas and arrested two persons from the city on Thursday for their alleged involvement in smuggling out the drug abroad through courier service, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB sleuths on Wednesday night seized 5.78 kg of charas concealed inside a consignment which was being sent to Hong Kong from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport here, the official said.

Taking a cue from the contact number provided for the consignment, the NCB officers conducted a follow-up investigation and apprehended the consignee and a drug supplier from the Kidderpore area, he said. "We seized 7 kg of charas from their possession," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

