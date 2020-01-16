Rains lash parts of Raj, cold wave prevails

Cold wave condition prevailed in Rajasthan on Thursday as rains lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours, a meteorological department official said. Till 8.30 am on Thursday, Kota received 8.6 mm rainfall followed by Swai Madhopur (8 mm), Banasthali (6.8 mm), Bundi (3 mm).

Light rain was recorded in several districts including Jaipur, Bharatpur and Dholpur as well. However, there was a slight increase in the minimum temperature across the state.

Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state was the coldest place with the minimum temperature settling at 3.4 degree Celsius followed by Sriganganagar (4.8), Pali (6.8), Alwar (7), Jaisalmer and Churu (7.2 each), Sikar (7.5), Bikaner (7.8), Barmer (9.7) and Jodhpur (10.5). The maximum temperature at most places in the state settled between 14.1 and 21.8 degree Celsius.

The Met department has forecast rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

