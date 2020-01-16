MP Assembly adjourned after tributes to departed leaders

The first day of the special two-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after tributes were paid to two political leaders from the state who died recently. As soon as the House assembled for the day, Speaker N P Prajapati paid tributes to the deceased leaders- Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma and former legislator Rugnath Singh Anjana.

While paying tributes, Chief Minister Kamal Nath recalled Sharma's "commendable" work in the cooperative movement. "Despite his poor health, Sharma continued to raise the issues related to his area," Nath said.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said Sharma and Anjana worked for the welfare of the people and carved a place for themselves in public life. After the tributes, the House was adjourned for the day.

The two-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been convened to ratify the bill extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed the bill last month that required approval from at least 50 per cent of state assemblies before implementation..

