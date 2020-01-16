Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Assembly adjourned after tributes to departed leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:30 IST
MP Assembly adjourned after tributes to departed leaders

The first day of the special two-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after tributes were paid to two political leaders from the state who died recently. As soon as the House assembled for the day, Speaker N P Prajapati paid tributes to the deceased leaders- Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma and former legislator Rugnath Singh Anjana.

While paying tributes, Chief Minister Kamal Nath recalled Sharma's "commendable" work in the cooperative movement. "Despite his poor health, Sharma continued to raise the issues related to his area," Nath said.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said Sharma and Anjana worked for the welfare of the people and carved a place for themselves in public life. After the tributes, the House was adjourned for the day.

The two-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been convened to ratify the bill extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed the bill last month that required approval from at least 50 per cent of state assemblies before implementation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Setien tasked with returning sparkle to Barca in debut against Granada

After replacing the uninspiring yet successful Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setien, La Liga leaders Barcelona will be expected to produce a spectacle of attacking football when they host Granada on Sunday in their first game under the new m...

Man held for killing his friend, throwing body in Ganga canal in UP's Hapur

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend and throwing the body in Ganga canal in Hapur earlier this month, police said here. Gajendra, resident of Hapur, has confessed that he had strangulated Pawan Sharma and thrown ...

Senegal rape law offers hope after years of silence

A new law in Senegal that criminalizes rape has come too late for one young woman. She was raped last year and is now trying to put her life back together with a baby. But the legislation brings hope to women who campaigned to force the Wes...

UPDATE 2-UK's Stobart invests $12 mln in rescue of airline Flybe

Britains Stobart Group will provide 9 million pounds 11.8 million in funding for Flybe as part of this weeks government-backed rescue of the regional airline, the infrastructure group said on Thursday. Stobart said it had already invested 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020