Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give us Delhi police for 2 days, we will hang Nirbhaya convicts: Dy CM Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:48 IST
Give us Delhi police for 2 days, we will hang Nirbhaya convicts: Dy CM Sisodia

"Give us Delhi Police and law-and-order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, hitting back at the BJP for holding the AAP government responsible for the "delay" in the hanging. Sisodia's retort came hours after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP government's "negligence" for the "delay" in the hanging of the four convicts, saying it took more than two-and-a-half years for the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to give notice to the rapists after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against the death sentence in 2017.

Terming it "unfortunate" that such a senior member of the Union Cabinet was "lying" on such a sensitive matter, the Delhi deputy chief minister said that he understands that the BJP "does not have issues to raise" in the upcoming polls but it does not mean that "they would do politics on such issues". "Javadekar ji the police is under you, the responsibility of law and order is under you, the Home Ministry is under you, the Tihar DG and administration are under you and you are blaming us? Please don't stoop so low on a sensitive issue. This is a clear attempt to instigate people," he said.

"I want to ask you (Javadekar) why are you not taking responsibility. If you are not able to handle law and order of Delhi, give us Delhi police and law and order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts," Sisodia told reporters. The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case -- will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled because one of them has moved a mercy plea and according to the prison rules, they cannot be executed till they exhaust all of their remedies under the law.

The four rapists were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7. As authorities and the victim's mother contended that the four men were "frustrating" and "intentionally" delaying the legal process by filing curative and mercy pleas in stages to postpone their execution, the Delhi government recommended rejecting Mukesh Kumar Singh's mercy plea to the President and forwarded it to the Lieutenant Governor.

Sisodia told reporters that the action was taken at "lightning speed". The Delhi government and prison authorities had told a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that under the prison rules, if death sentence has been awarded to more than one person in a case and if only one of them moves a mercy plea, the execution of the others too has to be postponed till the plea is decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported over 8 per cent rise in net profit to USD 30.9 million for December 2019 quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of US...

Goa CM welcomes apex court ruling on Mopa airport project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for construction of an international airport at Mopa in the coastal state, saying it will boost growth. The SC on Thursday cleared the path f...

Bhutia hails Bagan-ATK merger, but not happy with name of merged club

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK but said he was not happy with the merged club to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season. Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan afte...

Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. His statement came even a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020