Unemployed man fighting depression jumps to death from 18th floor apartment

A 40-year-old man fighting depression allegedly jumped from the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment in Greater Noida on Thursday and died, police said. The man, who lived in Paras Tierea society under Surajpur police station limits, earlier worked in an engineering firm but was unemployed for quite some time now, the police said.

"The incident took place in the morning. The security guard of the society had even seen the man in a critical condition on his balcony and tried to dissuade him from the risk. But the man still jumped and crashed on the ground floor level,” an official from Surajpur police station told PTI. Soon the police were alerted and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the official said.

The body was then taken for post mortem, he added. The police said his family lived in Sector 39 of Noida and it was not immediately clear whether he was staying here alone or with them.

"Preliminary enquiry has although revealed that the man was depressed and did not have a job which may have led him to taking the extreme step. However, probe is underway and anything could be ascertained after that,” he said. A total of 1,34,516 suicides were reported in the country during 2018 showing an increase of 3.6 per cent in comparison to 2017, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a central agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs which collects and analyse crime data.

Of the total cases, 4,849 suicides (3.6 per cent) were reported from Uttar Pradesh during 2018, a daily average of 13 deaths, the NCRB data showed. However, medical experts say that suicide is a serious public health problem but are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.