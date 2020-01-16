Rajasthan: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal 'manhandled' by youth

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal was allegedly manhandled by a youth in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said. Beniwal was addressing a gathering during a protest over the issue of locust attacks in region near district collector's office when the incident took place.

Barmer SP Sharad Chaudhary said a case has been registered following a complaint by Beniwal's security guard and the matter is being investigated. The accused was identified as Khartharam Bana of Dhorimana. He was thrashed by Beniwal's supporters when he tried to grab the MP by collar.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur under police supervision, the SP said.

