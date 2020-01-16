Left Menu
Officers to face action for accidents due to potholes in Latur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
From now on, civic officers will be held responsible for accidents occurring due to potholes in Latur district of Maharashtra and will face action. Latur ranked third in number of road accidents in the state this time. To address this issue, the district administration has decided to take action against errant officers.

"If an accident occurs due to pothole, the district administration will hold the official concerned responsible and an offence will be registered against him," Latur district collector G Shrikant said. He was speaking at a meeting organised on road safety under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Sudhakar Shrungare on Wednesday.

The poor condition of major city roads is not only causing traffic snarls but also posing a threat to the lives of commuters. "We have also ordered that if the assigned contractors are not addressing the issue of potholes, the government agencies should fill them and the amount spent on this work should be collected from the contractors," Shrikant said.

"We speak about farmer suicides as it is a serious issue, but road accidents are also happening in great numbers, the collector rued..

