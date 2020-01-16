ABVP-led DUSU puts up posters on North Campus blaming Left for JNU violence

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union has put up hoardings on the DU's North Campus blaming the Left for the January 5 violence at JNU and claiming that the country was being broken on the pretext of protesting against the amended citizenship law. The hoardings have been installed by the ABVP-dominated Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), said its president Akshit Dahiya.

Three members of DUSU are from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while the seat of secretary is held by the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI). "They are speaking about breaking India and slogans and banners seeking freedom for Kashmir have sprung up at their protests. There are attempts to project students' protest in a negative way," Dahiya said.

He said three hoardings have been put up near Law Faculty in the North Campus after due permission from civic authorities. The National Students' Union of India slammed the move.

Ashish Lamba from NSUI, who holds the secretary post, said no official meeting of DUSU was held till now and wondered as to when the decision to put up such posters was made. Dahiya, however, said the DUSU Executive Council, which comprises 15 members, including four DUSU office-bearers, arrived at the decision with the approval of 10 members.

Akshay Lakra, the Delhi president of NSUI, said it was sad to see waste of student's union budget by ABVP-led DUSU. He accused them of indulging in Left-Right politics in university space.

"Despite being exposed many a times by media and JNU students, ABVP still hasn't accepted its defeat in its own propaganda. The NSUI strongly condemns any sort of hate campaign run by political parties on university campuses. It's high time that we restore peace and harmony on campuses," he said. The DUSU president said the students' union budget was not used for putting up to hoardings, but the executive council members contributed Rs 200 each for putting up the hoardings.

