Chitrakoot temple priest shot dead by bike-borne assailants

A temple priest in neighbouring Chitrakoot district was allegedly shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants while his driver sustained injuries, police said on Friday. According to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal, the priest of Balaji temple in town Mahant Arjundas (46) and his driver Ashish Tiwari were shot by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Thursday night.

The SP said, "Around 9 pm on Thursday, Arjundas and his driver Ashish Tiwari were shot at by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ramghat. They were returning from a meeting with the Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara on a motorcycle." He added that two bullets hit Arjundas on his head, while the driver sustained a bullet injury on his hand in the shootout.

Both men were admitted to a government hospital where the priest was declared brought dead, Mittal said. The officer also informed that two persons, who have been detained in the case, are being interrogated while a search is on for the assailants.

There was a dispute in a local court between the slain priest and Mangaldas, another priest in the temple, over priesthood duties, the SP said adding that the matter is being investigated.

