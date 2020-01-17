Left Menu
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to freedom fighters, eminent political personalities

Punjab Assembly pays tributes to freedom fighters, eminent political personalities

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister and CLP leader Amarinder Singh on Friday led the Vidhan Sabha in paying homage to freedom fighters, as well as political and other eminent personalities, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly. The House paid its respects to former ministers Jasbir Singh and Sukhdev Singh Shehbazpuri, and two former MLAs, Buta Singh and Daljit Kaur Padiala, along with freedom fighters Raj Kumar, Jeevan Singh and Mohinder Singh Slooja.

The House also remembered Mahavir Chakra Awardee Brig Manjit Singh and paid tributes to famous Punjabi folk Singer Mohammad Sharif Idu, besides eminent editor and Punjabi columnist Shingara Singh Bhullar. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references, on the second day of the special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who had passed away since the previous session. After the obituary references to the 10 eminent personalities, he passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

The Speaker also proposed that homage be paid to Raj Rani, mother of former Rajya Sabha Member and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna, as well as to Surjit Kaur, mother of MLA Najar Singh Manshahia. On the request of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra, the name of eminent Punjabi writer and Sikh historian Prof Surjit Hans was also added to the obituary list.

On the request of MLA Randeep Singh Nabha, the Speaker also consented to include the name of senior journalist Hardev Singh, the son of renowned freedom fighter Baba Kishan Singh, to obituary references.

