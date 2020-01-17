Kolkata Police arrests 2 persons for debit card fraud

The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons from the city's Sealdah station area for their alleged involvement in debit card fraud, a senior officer said on Friday. The anti-bank fraud section of Kolkata Police arrested the two persons identified as Mudassar Khan and Irfanuddin, residents of Bihar's Gaya district, on Thursday night, the officer said.

The duo used to target aged or illiterate people at ATM kiosks pretending to help them to complete their transactions using the debit cards and thus gather details of the cards, the IPS officer said. "Pretending to help people, these two people used to collect card details including the pin. Then they used to clone cards with the stolen data and withdraw money," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Muralidhar Sharma said.

As many as 38 cloned debit cards, one skimming device and a laptop, one magnetic stripe reader-writer (MSRW) were seized from their possession, the Joint CP (Crime) said. "We found that pin was written at the backside of such cloned cards," Sharma said.

Many cases of ATM fraud were reported in the city since December last year. Over 70 people, mostly from the city's Jadavpur area, had lodged complaints that a huge amount of money was withdrawn from their accounts by fraudsters.

During investigation, Kolkata Police sleuths had arrested one Romanian from New Delhi's Greater Kailash area for his alleged involvement in ATM/Debit card fraud in the eastern metropolis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

