Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banned NDFB gives up arms, signs agreement with govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:54 IST
Banned NDFB gives up arms, signs agreement with govt

Banned NDFB, an insurgent group active in Assam, has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday. According to the pact, the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) under the leadership of its 'president' B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.

The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the NDFB and the central and Assam governments, the officials said. Active members of the NDFB including Saoraigwra were brought back from Myanmar on January 11.

Top leaders including Saoraigwra, its 'general secretary', 'commander-in-chief' and 'finance secretary' were part of the group, an official said. The group carried 25 weapons, more than 50 magazines, more than 900 assorted ammunition and communication equipment with them.

Four family members also accompanied the group. Saoraigwra's group was active in Myanmar along with other Northeast insurgent groups.

They had formed a joint platform namely United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia along with NSCN-K and ULFA faction headed by Paresh Baruah. This was the only active Bodo insurgent group operating in Assam with the demand for a separate Bodo state.

The demand for a separate state for the Bodos has been in going on in Assam for about about five decades with several Bodo overground and militant groups raising it, leading agitations, protests and violence that resulted in many deaths. Agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003 to resolve the vexed issue. A Bodo Territorial Council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was created in 2003 to meet political, developmental and identity-related aspirations of the Bodos.

However, the demand for Bodoland state continued despite opposition by non-Bodo groups in the state. Another official said if a final settlement to the Bodo issue is found while keeping intact the territorial integrity of Assam, it will go a long way in improving the law-and- order situation and bring prosperity and progress to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept

A teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept CAA suspended Thrissur, Jan 17 PTI A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if th...

In-form Rashid shoots 66 to get into Top-10 as 5 Indians make cut

Rashid Khan carded a five-under 66 to add to his 70 from the first round, to be placed Tied-seventh at the SMBC Singapore Open, here on Friday. Rashid, who has five Top-10 finishes in last eight starts on Asian Tour since September 2019, si...

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time

Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, Jan 17 AFP Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on Friday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in the first running of the event in Saudi Arabia. The 57-year-old crossed t...

India need not seek solace in China's growth slowdown: Experts

India need not seek solace in Chinas economic growth slowing to a three-decade low of 6.1 per cent despite impacted by trade war with the US as it is still growing at a faster pace, said experts. Chinas economy grew by 6.1 per cent last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020