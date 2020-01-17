Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with dense fog engulfing most parts of the region, disrupting normal life. Dense fog reduced visibility which affected air, rail and road traffic in the region, the weather office said here.

Amritsar was the coldest place at 4.7 degrees Celsius. While Hisar recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Ambala was 7.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Among other places, Patiala registered a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana 8.9, Rohtak 9, Chandigarh and Narnaul 9.4 degrees Celsius each, and Karnal at 10 degrees Celsius. The weather office forecast a dry spell during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

