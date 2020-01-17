Form special unit to check fraudulent multi-state cooperative societies: Raj CM to Police

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed the state police to set up a special unit to crack down on multi-state cooperative societies fraudulently duping people of their money. For effective monitoring of law and order in the state to prevent crimes, he asked the senior police officials to visit the field areas at least two days in every two months.

The chief minister said the law and order situation in the state will be reviewed in every three months. Gehlot said Rajasthan Police should prepare itself for better use of modern technology and resources for crime control. The government will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the police and providing them resources, he added.

He said strict action should be taken against various types of mafia including liquor, land, mining, drugs, so that a positive message be given in the society. Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said 683 arrests have been made in 337 cases against different kinds of mafias in the state.

Describing the self-defense program run by the state government as important for the women, the chief minister said more and more girls should be trained in self-defense by women policemen in every district police line or any other proper place. He also directed the police to take action in accordance with the legal provisions to prevent misleading advertisements of miracle drugs in newspapers and magazines and TV channels and to make the public aware in this regard.

He also directed to ensure strict compliance of the Supreme Court's order banning the use of DJs in the marriage functions after 10 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.