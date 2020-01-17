Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 11.3 deg C min temp; experts say almost 'nil chance' of cold wave conditions returning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:40 IST
Delhi records 11.3 deg C min temp; experts say almost 'nil chance' of cold wave conditions returning

Chances of "cold day or cold wave" conditions returning to the national capital are almost over, weather experts said on Friday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of almost two degrees from that on Thursday. Chief of India Meteorological Department regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava said Delhi may receive light rains on January 21 due to a fresh western disturbance but temperatures are not expected to dip drastically in the next eight to 10 days.

"There's almost nil chance of cold day or cold wave conditions returning to Delhi in the remaining winter season," he said. The national capital had reeled under a numbing cold last month which was the second-coldest December since 1901. December 30 was the coldest day in Delhi since 1901, with the maximum temperature dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury had plunged to below 2 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on December 28.

The city had also witnessed the longest cold wave since 1992. According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A "severe cold day" has the maximum temperature at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A streak of cold days is known as a "cold spell".

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, too said that there's "almost no chance of cold day or cold wave conditions returning to Delhi". Temperature will increase in the next two to three days due to clear weather. The minimum temperature in the national capital increased on Friday due to a cloud cover till 11 am, he said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while the minimum was four degrees above the normal, the IMD said. The pollution levels in the national capital decreased slightly, a day after the city witnessed widespread rains. The overall air quality index stood at 265 at 4 pm.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". Dense fog is expected in the national capital on Saturday while the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 18 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon denies any move to de-emphasize injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Irans Jan. 8 attacks on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying such wounds can take longer to identify and...

Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams

Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarw...

RIL-Saudi Aramco deal unlikely to close by March-end, says CFO

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is unlikely to close the deal for 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals business to Saudi Aramco by March 31 this year, according to a senior company official. In August last year, the company anno...

All-round India defeat Australia by 36 runs

India defeated Australia in the second ODI by 36 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday. India now levelled the three-match series 1-1 after losing the first game by 10 wickets in Mumbai.Chasing 341, Indian bowlers di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020