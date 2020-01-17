AAEI to take out Indo-Bangla friendship rally to spread message of unity, peace

Amid ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Automobile Association of Eastern India (AAEI) has planned to take out an Indo-Bangla friendship rally to spread the message of unity and harmony here. With the message of unity, peace and harmony, the one-week-long rally will begin on February 27 from Rabindranath Tagore's residence at Jorasanko in West Bengal and will end in poet Nazrul Islam's residence situated in Bangladesh.

AAEI president and former West Bengal Sports Minister Madan Mitra said that several questions will be raised and they are prepared to answer. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

