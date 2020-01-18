RSS complains to police against booklet attributed to it, says have full faith in Constitution
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday lodged a complaint in connection with the online circulation of a booklet named as 'New Indian Constitution,' which has been attributed to Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS has termed this book as a conspiracy against them and has registered a complaint against it at the Kotwali Police Station here.
The RSS has denied having published any such booklet. "Some anti-social elements have promoted this booklet on social media," a release by the RSS said.
"We have full faith in the Indian Constitution and have not presented any idea on a new Constitution," it added. (ANI)
