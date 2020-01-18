Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches Rs 5-cr assets of former UP minister in money laundering case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 12:57 IST
ED attaches Rs 5-cr assets of former UP minister in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rangnath Mishra in connection with a money laundering case, the agency said on Saturday. Mishra was the minister for secondary education and home in the 2007-11 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government headed by the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to provisionally attach a residential plot at George Town Extension, Tagore Town in Allahabad. The market value of the asset is Rs 5 crore. The agency's probe is related to an alleged disproportionate assets case against the former minister, it said.

"These properties were acquired by Rangnath Mishra in his name and in the name of his family during the year 2010," the ED said in a statement. It added that the probe against Mishra was initiated after studying an FIR filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department.

"Probe revealed acquisition of disproportionate assets by the ex-minister during his tenure as secondary education and home (minister) during 2007-2011," the statement said. "Further investigation in respect of sources of the properties acquired and purchased by Mishra and his family members in the name of trust, 'samiti', and institutes is under progress," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with

A professor of the Osmania University here was arrested on Saturday for suspected links with the Maoists, police said. Associate Professor of Telugu department, C Kasim was allegedly involved in a case registered under Unlawful Activities ...

Common party-drugs show promise in treating PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD, which may lead to nightmares, memories of trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety, and depression, can be more effectively treated with a treatment approach that involves the medicinal use of psychedelics....

ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, Jan 18 ANINewsVoir Indias leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri. The show promises to delve into the stories and intricacies of contemporary I...

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation, as Beijing seeks to cement its hold over a neighbour increasingly isolated by the West.But no major new projects were agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020