Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM to launch POLNET 2.0 armed with multi-media, video conf facility next week

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:55 IST
HM to launch POLNET 2.0 armed with multi-media, video conf facility next week

Police communication services in the country are set for a major revamp with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to launch an upgraded POLNET 2.0, armed with a robust multi-media facility, next week here, officials said on Saturday. The Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) that operates the POLNET or the police network services in the country has created a new and enhanced communication platform for police and security forces to better communicate during law and order problems and disasters including linkup from remote border and coastal areas.

The DCPW was set up in 1946 and it was placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1950 with the primary mandate of coordination between state and central police and security agencies for radio communication and frequency allocation. It has been operating the POLNET since 2006.

The new platform is named POLNET 2.0 and for the first time it will provide video-conferencing facility to four entities sitting at different locations in the country with Internet-enabled multimedia services, the officials said. The home minister is expected to launch the new platform during a national conference of 'heads of public protection and disaster relief organisations' on January 20 to be held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

POLNET 2.0 will also have a phone calling facility for personnel of police and paramilitary forces deployed in remote areas to talk to their families. POLNET 2.0 will not only bring on one platform all disaster response and security forces like the NDRF, state and central forces, fire units and hospitals during disasters, it will also enable them to share photos, videos and other logistical data on a real-time basis, they said.

The new platform will work on the robust C-band satellite network as compared to the POLNET that works in the Ku-band, a senior official said. "POLNET 2.0 will also connect about 260 remote police stations with the CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network and systems) that aims to strengthen regular policing and crime investigation," DCPW Director Anand Swaroop told PTI.

Swaroop, an 1992-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, said a successful 'proof of concept' for linking these remote police stations with CCTNS has been done in Lakhmipur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. After the launch of the POLNET 2.0, the home minister is expected to use it for interaction with the police chiefs of coastal and border states which have numerous remote and inaccessible locations.

Shah will also launch the 'national communication standards' for police forces during the event that aims to bring seamless exchange of information and better interoperability between these forces. Technical sessions for promoting 'Make in India' hardware in police communication will also be held during the two-day conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Adelaide, Jan 18 AFP Ashleigh Barty won her first career title at home on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International. The world number one is assured of holding the top ranking as th...

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of ...

Sri Lanka lifts ban on drones imposed after Easter attacks

Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a ban on drones that were imposed after the Easter Sunday attacks that left 263 people dead in the Indian Ocean island nation. The lifting of the ban comes amid growing demand for flying drones from media ...

Chalet Hotels inks pact to acquire Belaire Hotels for enterprise value of Rs 290 cr

Chalet Hotels on Saturday said it has signed a share purchase agreement SPA to acquire Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd -- owner of Novotel Hotel in Pune -- and its affilate entity SHPL for an aggregate enterprise value of around Rs 290 crore. The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020