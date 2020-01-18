32-yr-old kills wife, two kids, commits suicide

A 32-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife and two children on Saturday in Gudamba police station area here, police said. According to Police Commissioner of Lucknow Sujeet Pandey, Pintu, a driver by profession, smothered his wife and two children to death, and then ended his own life.

Pandey told reporters that Pintu was going through a financial crisis and was quite disturbed for sometime. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, Pandey said.

The Police Commissioner said, "Prima facie, Pintu first killed his wife and children. Their bodies were found on the bed. Later, he brought down the fan and used its ceiling hook to hang himself and commit suicide". The deceased have been identified as Pintu (32), his wife Aarti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).

Pandey said the incident took place on Saturday morning and the family's neighbours informed police about it. Police is investigating into all aspects of the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.