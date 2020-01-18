Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA petition: Rules not violated by govt, says Ker minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:58 IST
CAA petition: Rules not violated by govt, says Ker minister

The Kerala government on Saturday said it has not violated any rules as stated by Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, and no deliberate attempts have been made to challenge the authority of his office. While stating that the government would clear all apprehensions raised by Khan, Law minister A K Balan maintained that the LDF government's decision to approach the Supreme court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was in accordance with the Constitution.

"Rules of Business deals with the steps to be taken with regard to the state cabinet. It fixes the role and duty of various department heads, ministers, Chief Minister, Cabinet and the Governor. As far as we know, the government has not violated any of its rules. We will take necessary steps to clear the apprehensions of the Governor," Balan said.

Khan had on Friday slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move. "Neither the Constitution or Rules of Business nor the Rules that deal with the Legislative Assembly, provides any clause asking to seek the permission of the Governor," Balan told reporters on the sidelines of the CPI(M) central committee meet here.

Balan also noted that the state government filed the suit in the Supreme Court as per Article 131 of the Constitution. "Governor had earlier said that he should have been informed in case of a matter affecting the relation between the state and the Centre.

Here, there is no confrontation with the Centre," he said. "The state government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court, saying a Law passed by the Centre was unconstitutional, under Article 131 of the Constitution. This is not a confrontation with Centre," Balan pointed out.

Averring that the state government "never took any deliberate step to challenge the authority of the Governor," the minister said it will discuss the matter with the legal experts and give him a reply. Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan had said the public affairs and the business of the government cannot be run in accordance with the "whims of an individual or a political party" and everyone has to respect the rules.

The state government had on January 13 moved the top court challenging the Act and had sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from termin...

2 convicted for raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013

A POCSO court convicted two men on Saturday for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society. Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and...

No other way than implementing citizenship law: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said the amended citizenship law was the subject of the central list and not a state subject and therefore it will have to be implemented. There is no way other than implementing the act. It wi...

Air India flight to Dubai delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport

An Air India flight to Dubai was delayed due to runway repair work at Indore airport on Saturday, airline chief Ashwani Lohani said.The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.40 pm from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Indore.Due to runway re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020