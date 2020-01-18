Left Menu
National Games in Goa will be best ever: Rijuju

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:24 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the National Games, scheduled to be held in Goa, would be the best ever in India. The state will host the National Games between October 20 and November 4, for which the infrastructure is being put in place.

The Union minister of state for sports and youth affairs was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Cyclothon' event, which was held in Panaji as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' campaign. Goa was already awarded the opportunity to host the National Games, but due to some issues, which were not deliberate, it got delayed, Rijiju said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already taken up preparations for the event on war footing, Rijuju said, adding that a review meeting will be held during his visit. "We will ensure that the upcoming National Games in Goa would be the best ever in India. That I can assure because our Chief Minister is very committed to make Goa a sporting and fit state," he said.

The Union government will extend its full support to Goa to host the event, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

