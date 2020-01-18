Mumbai Customs to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon for green cause

A team of over a hundred officials from Mumbai Customs will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), 2020 here on Sunday. Blending with the Marathon's theme of safeguarding the environment, the hundred-plus team of all ranks, from Commissioners to Sergeant, have vowed to run in the prestigious marathon for a green cause.

The participation has come ahead of the International Customs Day on December 26, which the Mumbai customs will celebrate with the slogan 'Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet. "Customs has been contributing to the green cause through the concept of Green Customs, which focuses on controlling trade in environmentally sensitive communities. We have contributed substantially to the green cause," said V Rama Mathew, the Chief Commissioner of Customs.

International athlete Arti Patil, of Mumbai Customs, is one of the front runners in the TMM. Patil recently won bronze in Kolkata Marathon and Customs have great expectations for a similar feat from her. (ANI)

