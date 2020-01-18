MoS Defence visits NCC R-Day camp, recalls his cadet days

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Saturday visited the NCC Republic Day Camp here and recalled his cadet days. Highlighting the immense contribution of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), he said it is in the forefront of various organizations engaged in youth empowerment, by promoting a unique mix of scholastic education and multifaceted activities and enabling all-round development of its cadets.

Naik on arrival received a Guard of Honour presented by a contingent of the NCC drawn from its Army, Navy and Air Force wings at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, the defense ministry said in a statement on Saturday. It was followed by a band display by the NCC cadets.

Naik also visited the 'Flag Area' prepared by NCC cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets told him about their respective state directorate's theme, aimed at promoting national integration and development. He recalled the days when he was an NCC cadet and appreciated the commitment of the NCC to groom future leaders, the statement said.

The Union minister complimented the cadets for their smart drill and confidence. Naik also visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC, with a display of a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of the Corps.

Later, the NCC cadets presented a cultural program, comprising group dances and ballets, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the country. The NCC Republic Day Camp is being attended by 2,155 cadets, including 732 girls, selected from 28 states and nine Union Territories.

In addition, a total of 115 foreign cadets from 10 friendly countries are participating under the NCC Youth Exchange Programme, the statement said.

