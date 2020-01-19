Left Menu
Assam: Minor girl attempts suicide after being raped; accused held

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, who later attempted suicide in Charaideo district, police said on Saturday.

The accused in minor rape case has been identified as Papu Gogoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, who later attempted suicide in Charaideo district, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Papu Gogoi, who reportedly is the Publicity Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) of the Charaideo district committee.

As per police, the victim used to work as a helper at a house of the accused. An FIR in the case was lodged by the victim's mother at Borhat Police Station.

The accused person fled away from Borhat after the incident. In a joint effort, a team led by Borhat Police and Charaideo District Cyber Cell apprehended the accused from Dibrugarh at 4 pm on Saturday. The minor was taken to the local hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Sonari. Her condition is said to be stable now.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

