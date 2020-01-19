Anti-CAA violence: 3 arrested madrassa students released on bail in Muzaffarnagar

Three madrassa students held in connection with violence that took place during anti-citizenship law protests in the city last month have been granted bail. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to look into the cases has withdrawn serious charges against them on Saturday.

During investigation, the SIT had earlier charged the protesters under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 143 (punishment) of the IPC. Several people were arrested after violence erupted during protests against the amended citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar on December 20.

