Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition
The protest was held under the banner of DYFI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.

Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in the city on Saturday.

Protestors were carrying charts and placards highlighting their problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

