Two killed as boulder hits vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Two persons, including a woman, were killed on Sunday when their vehicle was hit by a boulder rolling down a hillock overlooking the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said. Mohammad Ayoub Wani (48) of Pampore and his sister-in-law Khalida Begum of Budgam died on-the-spot in the incident which took place at Kellamore near an under construction four-lane tunnel, a police official said.

He said the duo was travelling in a Bolero from Jammu to Kashmir when their vehicle was hit by a boulder, forcing suspension of traffic on the highway for quite some time. The traffic on the highway is restricted to one-way during the winter and plies alternatively from the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

